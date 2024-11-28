BlackRock to strike deal for private credit manager HPS - reports

Amid M&A spree

Linus Uhlig
clock • 1 min read

BlackRock has a deal in place to acquire private credit manager HPS Investment Partners, as the world’s largest asset manager seeks to continue its expansion of its alternative investment division.

According to a report from the Financial Times, both HPS and BlackRock have reached an agreement on the broad outline of the deal, with scope to reveal the general terms after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.  BlackRock agrees £2.55bn deal to acquire Preqin in private markets expansion Founded in 2007 by former Goldman Sachs global investment banking co-head Scott Kapnick, HPS was originally formed as a division of Highbridge Capital Management within JP Morgan Asset Management.  The firm now oversees $123bn in private credit and $22bn of public credit, making it one of the larges...

