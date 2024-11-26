FCA delivers plans to regulate cryptocurrency

The Financial Conduct Authority has shared insights into its approach to regulating cryptocurrencies.
The regulator today (26 November) published an indicative roadmap of key dates for the development and introduction of the UK's crypto regime. FCA launches economic research competition to help find solutions to UK growth epidemic The roadmap sets out a series of focused consultations, with the next step being a discussion paper by the end of this year. The FCA said that this approach aims to make policy development "transparent and help people engage by making the process more manageable and flexible for all". A rise in UK adults owning crypto This comes as its latest re...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes