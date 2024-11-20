Around 62% of UK’s largest fund groups saw their net retail sales of onshore funds weaken in the third quarter of this year, according to the latest Pridham Report.
The report, compiled by ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI), found the downturn in quarterly figures was driven by retail investors following a strong ISA season. Benjamin Reed-Hurwitz, EMEA research leader at ISS MI, said the figures showed that uncertainty among investors is potentially hitting a "boiling point" just as the September portfolio rebalancing arrived. The weaker figures came in mostly in September, when a series of factors including volatile US equities, the unpredictability of the American election and fears over the contents of the UK Autumn Budget at the time were loo...
