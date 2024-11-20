The report, compiled by ISS Market Intelligence (ISS MI), found the downturn in quarterly figures was driven by retail investors following a strong ISA season. Benjamin Reed-Hurwitz, EMEA research leader at ISS MI, said the figures showed that uncertainty among investors is potentially hitting a "boiling point" just as the September portfolio rebalancing arrived. The weaker figures came in mostly in September, when a series of factors including volatile US equities, the unpredictability of the American election and fears over the contents of the UK Autumn Budget at the time were loo...