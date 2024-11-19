PwC: Asset managers look to AI M&A to bolster growth

Global AUM forecast to hit $171trn by 2028

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The vast majority of asset and wealth managers have set out plans to tap into the potential AI brings to bolster their growth over the next few years, a PwC report has found.

In PwC's 2024 Asset & Wealth Management Report, published today (19 November), the consultancy found that 81% of the 264 asset managers and 257 institutional investors polled from around the world are looking to enter strategic partnerships, consolidation or M&A deals to enhance their technological capabilities. This is because they see AI as the next big source of revenue growth, as those looking to adopt ‘tech-as-a-service' are expected to benefit from a 12% boost to their revenues by 2028. AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs There was also the intention to build...

