PwC: Asset managers look to AI M&A to bolster growth

The vast majority of asset and wealth managers have set out plans to tap into the potential AI brings to bolster their growth over the next few years, a PwC report has found.
In PwC's 2024 Asset & Wealth Management Report, published today (19 November), the consultancy found that 81% of the 264 asset managers and 257 institutional investors polled from around the world are looking to enter strategic partnerships, consolidation or M&A deals to enhance their technological capabilities. This is because they see AI as the next big source of revenue growth, as those looking to adopt ‘tech-as-a-service' are expected to benefit from a 12% boost to their revenues by 2028. AI emerges as key priority for asset management CEOs There was also the intention to build...
