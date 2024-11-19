FCA's Nikhil Rathi registers interest for top civil service job - reports

The CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority, Nikhil Rathi, is said to be among the applicants to replace Simon Case as cabinet secretary as the race for the civil service’s top job heats up.
According to a report from Sky News, Rathi has thrown his hat into the ring, having been appointed to lead the UK financial watchdog by the Treasury in 2020, succeeding Andrew Bailey. Should the regulator's CEO be successful, it would not be his first foray into political life. Rathi served as private secretary to prime ministers Tony Blair and Gordon Brown from 2005 to 2008, before moving to the Treasury for half a decade to become director of the financial services group. FCA's Rathi calls for new approach to UK private markets to boost competition The FCA declined to comment, ...
