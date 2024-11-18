Rathbones AM expands multi-asset team with equity analyst hire from RBC Capital Markets

Letheren, who has joined from RBC Capital Markets, follows Sally Hoang through the door, having joined as a fixed income analyst earlier this year. Rathbones elevates five to investment manager in raft of promotions across the business Having spent six years at RBC in equity research with a focus on European consumer staples, the London-based analyst will report to Rathbone multi-asset portfolios fund manager Will McIntosh-Whyte and head of multi-asset investing David Coombs. Coombs said: "We are very pleased to welcome Letheren to the multi-asset team where her expertise in cons...