Rathbones AM expands multi-asset team with equity analyst hire from RBC Capital Markets

Rathbones Asset Management has expanded its multi-asset team with the hire of equity research analyst Emma Letheren.
Letheren, who has joined from RBC Capital Markets, follows Sally Hoang through the door, having joined as a fixed income analyst earlier this year. Rathbones elevates five to investment manager in raft of promotions across the business Having spent six years at RBC in equity research with a focus on European consumer staples, the London-based analyst will report to Rathbone multi-asset portfolios fund manager Will McIntosh-Whyte and head of multi-asset investing David Coombs. Coombs said: "We are very pleased to welcome Letheren to the multi-asset team where her expertise in cons...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes