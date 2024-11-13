Number of ISA millionaires hits all-time high of nearly 5,000

Plum FOI request

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock • 1 min read

The number of millionaires owning an individual savings account (ISA) reached a record high of 4,850 in 2023, a Freedom of Information request submitted by smart money app Plum has found.

In the latest annual data obtained by Plum, the number of ISA millionaires tracked by HM Revenue & Customs rose by around 20% from 2022's figure of 4,070, and marked an 11-fold increase from just 450 in 2016. As a result, the average ISA millionaire now owns a pot of roughly £1.3m. However, according to Plum, the top 25 ISA investors sit on pots averaging more than six times that figure, namely £8.8m. Autumn Budget 24: ISA regime left untouched despite financial services agenda pledge "ISA millionaire wealth continues to grow, even as other savings and investment products lose a li...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Author spotlight

Sorin-Andrei Dojan

View profile
More from Sorin-Andrei Dojan

Nearly two-thirds of asset managers expect increased margin pressures over the next two years

Treasury expected to start looking for next FCA CEO – reports

More on UK

Global investors doubt Reeves' Budget will make UK markets more attractive
UK

Global investors doubt Reeves' Budget will make UK markets more attractive

'Very little room for slippage'

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 08 November 2024 • 4 min read
Baillie Gifford's Iain McCombie: Rightmove's REA rejection 'really good news' for UK M&A
UK

Baillie Gifford's Iain McCombie: Rightmove's REA rejection 'really good news' for UK M&A

Amid criticism of 'depressing' Budget

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 08 November 2024 • 2 min read
Investors bet on slower pace of rate cuts from BoE as Budget stokes inflation risks
UK

Investors bet on slower pace of rate cuts from BoE as Budget stokes inflation risks

25 basis points cut

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 07 November 2024 • 3 min read
Trustpilot