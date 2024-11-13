Number of ISA millionaires hits all-time high of nearly 5,000

In the latest annual data obtained by Plum, the number of ISA millionaires tracked by HM Revenue & Customs rose by around 20% from 2022's figure of 4,070, and marked an 11-fold increase from just 450 in 2016. As a result, the average ISA millionaire now owns a pot of roughly £1.3m. However, according to Plum, the top 25 ISA investors sit on pots averaging more than six times that figure, namely £8.8m. Autumn Budget 24: ISA regime left untouched despite financial services agenda pledge "ISA millionaire wealth continues to grow, even as other savings and investment products lose a li...