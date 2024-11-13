Diversity Project's Steve Butler: Collaborating for change from within

In response to allegations of misconduct at the Confederation of British Industry, the Diversity Project established Safe Space, offering everyone who works in the industry the opportunity to share experiences of poor behaviour.
The initiative was to be a temperature check on the industry and a framework to provide support for victims. A year on, there have been 25 people who have come forward with their first-hand experiences. These experiences have often had quite a profound impact of the lives of the individual, but corporately are not even on the radar. Seven themes have emerged from the feedback such as abuse of power, micro aggressions, differing perspective, difficulty for victims to come forward, addressing bad apples, harassment, and poorly handled situations. The challenge is: what can the Div...
