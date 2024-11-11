Royal London expands equity team with triple Aviva Investors hire

Mike Fox promoted to head of equities

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) has revamped its equities team with the hiring of Richard Saldanha, Francois de Bruin and Matt Kirby from Aviva Investors, coupled with the promotion of Mike Fox to head of equities.

As part of the shakeup, Saldanha will become the lead manager of the Royal London Global Equity Income fund and a manager on the Global Equity Select strategy, a portfolio set to be managed by fellow fresh face de Bruin.  Meanwhile, Kirby will partner with Saldanha on the Global Equity Income fund. Royal London AM promotes head of wholesale Phil Reid to sales boss All three new recruits are set to join with immediate effect and come with a combined four decades of industry experience. Saldanha spent 18 years at Aviva, while Kirby and de Bruin enjoyed an eight and ten year stint,...

