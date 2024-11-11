WS Blue Whale Growth fund launches rebate scheme to return proportion of fees to clients

Taking effect on 1 January 2025 and subject to regulatory approval, the fund will return a percentage of the annual management charge (AMC) back to investors for every £1bn rise in the vehicle's assets under management. Supermarket Income REIT overhauls management fee calculation Following the changes, both current and new investors will save 1% in fees, provided the fund's AUM surpasses £1bn from the date of implementation and remains above that threshold. If the fund's AUM exceeds £2bn, an additional 1% in savings will be applied on post-rebated AMC, with the process continuing f...