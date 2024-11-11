Neil Woodford makes YouTube and Instagram appearance with investment channel

Part of Woodford Views coverage

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Neil Woodford has made his online debut for his latest venture Woodford Views and has begun posting recorded content on YouTube and Instagram.

Named after Woodford's eponymous economic blog, both channels have been populated with content for some time, with the Instagram account first posting back in April. However, the content had been exclusively images with extended captions covering various topics such as the Autumn Budget, and previews of the aforementioned blog's posts. 'Established narratives are too willingly accepted': Woodford resurfaces with economic blog The YouTube page had posted four ‘shorts', the first one on 8 May 2024 which gave a snapshot overview of the state of the UK economy. This was narrated by ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Changes to cost disclosure rules spur retail investors to increase allocation to investment trusts

Square Mile strips Whitmore value fund of A rating as Jupiter retains control upon his exit

More on Companies

BlackRock eyes minority stake in hedge fund Millennium – reports
Companies

BlackRock eyes minority stake in hedge fund Millennium – reports

Early-stage talks

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 08 November 2024 • 1 min read
FE fundinfo expands regulatory reporting offering with European acquisition
Companies

FE fundinfo expands regulatory reporting offering with European acquisition

Matterhorn Reporting Services

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 06 November 2024 • 1 min read
Schroders shares nosedive 14% on £10bn outflow warning
Companies

Schroders shares nosedive 14% on £10bn outflow warning

Net outflows of £2.3bn in the quarter

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 05 November 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot