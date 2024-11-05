Square Mile strips Whitmore value fund of top rating as Jupiter retains control upon his exit

Rating based on ex-managers' expertise

Eve Maddock-Jones
Square Mile has officially removed the ‘A rating’ from the Jupiter Global Value Equity fund after it was confirmed that the outgoing managers would have no further involvement with the mandate.

The fund was Ben Whitmore's flagship strategy but in January, both he and co-manager Dermot Murphy announced they were leaving Jupiter to set up their own venture, Brickwood Asset Management. Jupiter retains grip on star manager Ben Whitmore's Global Value Equity fund At the time Square Mile opted to suspend the Value portfolio's Academy of Fund's ‘A rating' in February while a potential deal as discussed between Jupiter and the outgoing managers for them to run this strategy on a sub-advised basis. However last week (24 October), it was revealed that Jupiter would be keeping a hol...

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones

Editor at Investment Week

