Ninety One shuts Global Macro Alternative fund

Three share classes closed for two other funds

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Ninety One closed its Global Macro Alternative fund on 30 September.

The firm did not explain the reason for the closure but noted its multi-asset capability "remains strong". Additionally, the asset manager closed three share classes across two different strategies. For the UK Sustainable Equity fund, two share classes were closed at the end of September. Eight share classes for the strategy remain available and issued. Similarly, Ninety One shut down one share class for the Global Strategic Equity fund, with five remaining share classes available and in issue. Action underway to address performance on over 30% of Ninety One funds A spokesper...

