Mirabaud AM names new CEO as Aeschlimann takes on senior role at wider group

Aeschlimann, who was named managing partner of Mirabaud Group in 2011 and spearheaded the private bank's asset management arm since its launch in 2012, will be replaced by Umberto Boccato from 1 January 2025. Boccato has served as deputy CEO at Mirabaud AM since January 2021, having joined the group in 2005 as head of investments. The outgoing CEO will succeed Yves Mirabaud as senior managing partner of the group and assume the role of chair of the various boards of directors of Mirabaud Group's asset management companies.