Asset Risk Consultants names deputy chief investment officer

Asset Risk Consultants has appointed James Cooke as deputy chief investment officer, returning to the $21bn adviser after a five-year stint at Ashburton.
Cooke will work closely with the firm's chief investment officer to strengthen and expand the CIO function, with a focus on enhancing portfolio strategies, improving risk management processes and pushing for innovation in investment solutions. The new deputy CIO is returning to ARC six years after he first joined as an investment consultant, having previously spent seven years at SVM Asset Management, now River Global Investors, where he co-managed the World Equity fund. Former Odey Wealth director joins ARC Research in senior client role He left ARC in April 2019 after a six-mon...
