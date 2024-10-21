Investment Week unveils Rising Star shortlist for Investment Company Awards 2024

Investment Week is pleased to announce the shortlist for the Rising Star of the Year category for the Investment Company Awards 2024, in association with the AIC.
Now in their 26th year, Investment Week's Investment Company of the Year Awards have a proud history of rewarding excellence in closed-ended fund management. To view the full shortlist, click here. The winners will be announced at a special ceremony in London on 21 November, which brings together key players across the investment trust and VCT sector. Our Rising Star of the Year category is an individual award open to nominees with a maximum of six years' experience in the investment industry at 30 November 2024 (this includes any role in the broader investment sector). Individuals c...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes