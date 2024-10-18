L&G launches S&P 500 Equal Weight index fund to address overconcentration risk

Managed by Russell Jones

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Legal & General has launched a portfolio targeted at investors concerned about the risk of over-concentration in the US' biggest companies.

Managed by Russell Jones, the L&G S&P 500 Equal Weight index fund will give investors equally weighted exposure to members of the S&P 500 in an attempt to avoid concentration in mega-cap tech stocks.  In order to achieve this, the fund will therefore remain underweight on some of the largest names in the index. Legal & General private markets chief appointed to head retail division in leadership shake-up A lack of diversification of earnings within the S&P 500 in recent years has led some investors to become "over-exposed to volatility in the mega-cap tech sector", L&G noted.  A...

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

