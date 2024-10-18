FCA's Nikhil Rathi: 'The jury is out on whether the FCA is helping to achieve growth'

The CEO of the Financial Conduct Authority, Nikhil Rathi, has acknowledged that the FCA “clearly has more to do” to show that the regulator is helping to facilitate growth, as he set out the series of measures that it is undertaking to back British business and boost investment.
Speaking at the annual City dinner on Thursday (17 October) at Mansion House, Rathi said the FCA is now adopting the "same rigorous standards" but with "more efficiency". He told City moguls: "We recognise that the jury is out on whether the FCA is helping to achieve growth", but assured them that firms are increasingly positive on the watchdog's delivery on consumer protection and market integrity. As part of the regulator's shift towards digitisation, a method to "make it easier to share data and ease regulatory burdens", Rathi claimed that investigation times are falling to as lo...
