FCA's Nikhil Rathi: 'The jury is out on whether the FCA is helping to achieve growth'

Speaking at the annual City dinner on Thursday (17 October) at Mansion House, Rathi said the FCA is now adopting the "same rigorous standards" but with "more efficiency". He told City moguls: "We recognise that the jury is out on whether the FCA is helping to achieve growth", but assured them that firms are increasingly positive on the watchdog's delivery on consumer protection and market integrity. As part of the regulator's shift towards digitisation, a method to "make it easier to share data and ease regulatory burdens", Rathi claimed that investigation times are falling to as lo...