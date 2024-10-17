FCA launches AI Lab to bolster innovation and development in financial services

'Safe and responsible' use of AI

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched the AI Lab to support innovators develop new AI models and solutions.

As part of the regulator's innovation services, the lab will allow deeper understanding of the risks and opportunities AI can present to both UK consumers and markets, the watchdog said. The lab will also aim to promote the "safe and responsible use" of the technology to drive growth, competitiveness and innovation, with four components: AI Spotlight, AI Sprint, AI Input Zone and Supercharged Sandbox. The first category will group together projects that provide a "real-world insight and practical understanding" into how firms are putting AI to use in financial services. AI emerges ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

St James's Place FUM hits £184.4bn despite slight dip in flows

Apollo unveils secondaries strategy for global wealth investors

More on Technology

Datasite's Merlin Piscitelli: AI investments have been made and now we are waiting for the pay off
Technology

Datasite's Merlin Piscitelli: AI investments have been made and now we are waiting for the pay off

Scale of AI investment is 'staggering'

Merlin Piscitelli
clock 03 October 2024 • 4 min read
Bank of England sets up consortium to discuss use of AI in UK financial services
Technology

Bank of England sets up consortium to discuss use of AI in UK financial services

Platform for public-private engagement

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 25 September 2024 • 1 min read
FundCalibre Elite Radar: IFSL Marlborough Global Innovation fund
Technology

FundCalibre Elite Radar: IFSL Marlborough Global Innovation fund

Giving investors 'exposure to progress'

Juliet Schooling Latter
clock 23 August 2024 • 5 min read
Trustpilot