FCA launches AI Lab to bolster innovation and development in financial services

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched the AI Lab to support innovators develop new AI models and solutions.
As part of the regulator's innovation services, the lab will allow deeper understanding of the risks and opportunities AI can present to both UK consumers and markets, the watchdog said. The lab will also aim to promote the "safe and responsible use" of the technology to drive growth, competitiveness and innovation, with four components: AI Spotlight, AI Sprint, AI Input Zone and Supercharged Sandbox. The first category will group together projects that provide a "real-world insight and practical understanding" into how firms are putting AI to use in financial services. AI emerges ...
