IA urges UK, EU and Swiss regulators to align T+1 settlement rollout timeline

Before the end of 2027

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

The Investment Association has urged financial regulators in the UK, Europe and Switzerland to work on a shared timeline for the rollout of the T+1 settlement cycle.

In a report published today (16 October), the trade body recommended transitioning to T+1 settlement by autumn 2026, a timeline it described as "achievable" despite the more complex market infrastructure compared to the US. However, it argued that although the 15-month timeline for a May 2024 implementation was considered "sufficient" for the US, some sectors in European markets may need a longer transition period than 24 months to prepare.  The political and regulatory timelines of both the UK and EU may make Autumn 2026 "challenging", the IA said, calling for regulatory bodies in th...

