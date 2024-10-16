IMF urges Reeves to temper debt levels to avoid triggering 'adverse market reaction'

Chancellor Rachel Reeves should proceed with tax hikes to get a grip on debt management in the upcoming Autumn Budget, the International Monetary Fund has warned.
Risks surrounding debt projections are "elevated and highly tilted to the upside" in advanced economies such as the UK, the IMF said in a pre-released chapter of its forthcoming Fiscal Monitor report. The United Nations' financial agency also identified the UK and the US as two major economies with "debt growing at a faster pace than in the pre-pandemic years" and urged both countries to act immediately. IFS warns Reeves against ramping up public debt as chancellor weighs change to fiscal rules "Postponing adjustments would only make the required correction larger. Even more, wait...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes