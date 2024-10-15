City Hive urges data platforms and providers to incorporate ACT signatory status

The ACT Stewardship Council, a cross-industry body of fund selectors and investors acting on behalf of $2trn in clients' assets, has issued a letter to data platforms and providers to publish an investment house's signatory status and the year the firm became a signatory. The think-tank and advocacy group said these are both "key" indicators for analysts assessing its commitment to workplace culture and transparency. City Hive's Bev Shah: What firms are telling us about values and commitments ACT signatories pledge to disclose in a standardised way, offering a "high degree of openn...