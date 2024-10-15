City Hive urges data platforms and providers to incorporate ACT signatory status

City Hive’s ACT Stewardship Council has urged data platforms to include ACT Signatory status in firm- and fund-level data, calling it a key tool for fund selectors to assess culture and behaviours.
The ACT Stewardship Council, a cross-industry body of fund selectors and investors acting on behalf of $2trn in clients' assets, has issued a letter to data platforms and providers to publish an investment house's signatory status and the year the firm became a signatory. The think-tank and advocacy group said these are both "key" indicators for analysts assessing its commitment to workplace culture and transparency. City Hive's Bev Shah: What firms are telling us about values and commitments ACT signatories pledge to disclose in a standardised way, offering a "high degree of openn...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes