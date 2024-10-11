Investors pull £1.6bn from Jupiter's value desk in three months as Whitmore exit nears

Investors have pulled more than £1.6bn from Jupiter's value equity strategies in three months, as star stock picker Ben Whimore's departure at the end of October looms.
In a trading update today (11 October), the asset manager said total net outflows over the quarter to 30 September reached £1.6bn, mostly driven by flows linked to the value equity team. Out of the £1.6bn net outflows from strategies managed by the value desk, £1.1bn were from segregated mandates. The team still manages £4.9bn of AUM, of which £2.3bn is in segregated mandates. Jupiter expects "most, if not all" of the segregated mandates to be redeemed by the end of 2024. Overall, the total amount of net outflows since the start of the year have reached £5bn. Whitmore and Chrysali...
