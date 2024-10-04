Rachel Reeves pledges to avoid Tory government 'mistakes' of cutting planned investment - reports

According to a report by the FT, Reeves told reporters on Thursday (3 October) she would not repeat the "mistakes" done by the previous government of not prioritising investment but declined to provide further details about any public investment spending plans. "They were cutting back on investment at exactly the time when we need to be increasing investment in our economy," she added. She argued that she will outline the "the details of the fiscal rules in the Budget" and stressed that "we have to make sure we unlock that space for capital investment". Rachel Reeves pledges 'no au...