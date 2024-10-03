Rathbones elevates five to investment manager in raft of promotions across the business

The newly-appointed investment managers are Imogen Carter, based in Glasgow, the London-based Hasan Chakarto and Jake Clothier, Greenbank's Joel Swift and Giles Wood from the Bristol office. Carter joined Rathbones in October 2020 as an investment management graduate trainee before being promoted to assistant investment manager two years later. Chakarto has been with the firm since August 2018, starting as a client service executive before being promoted to assistant to the investment manager, and later assuming the role of assistant investment manager in April 2022. Rathbones Un...