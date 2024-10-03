Atrato Onsite Energy to sell portfolio to Brookfield-backed consortium for £219m

Atrato Onsite Energy (ROOF) has agreed to sell its entire portfolio to a consortium led by Brookfield and London-based Real Assets Investment Management (RAIM) for a headline price of £218.7m.
In a stock exchange notice today (3 October), the board said the trust will enter into a voluntary liquidation once the sale is completed, with cash to shareholders set to be distributed "as soon as reasonably practicable". As the disposal falls outside the trust's current investment objective and policy, shareholder approval for an amendment will be sought at a general meeting on 22 October. Once this condition is met, the deal is expected to complete in early to mid-November. The liquidators will be in a position to make an initial distribution of "substantially all of the net as...
