Bank of England confirms end of LIBOR settings

All 35 now ‘permanently ceased’

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

The Bank of England has officially confirmed that Monday (30 September) was the last day that synthetic LIBOR settings were published.

According to BoE, all 35 LIBOR settings are now "permanently ceased". Transitioning away from LIBOR has made financial markets "safer, more stable and fit for modern use", the BoE said, following the removal of the ‘risk-free rates' (RFRs). The removal process included the introduction of synthetic LIBOR, a "temporary bridge" to give firms time to move outstanding legacy LIBOR-linked contracts towards alternative RFRs. Over a decade in the works, the BoE said the transition from LIBOR has been a "complex international cross-industry effort" encompassing market participants, trade bodi...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Aquila European Renewables to wind down after discontinuation vote passes

Witan shareholders overwhelmingly approve merger with Alliance trust

More on Regulation

Bank of England confirms end of LIBOR settings
Regulation

Bank of England confirms end of LIBOR settings

All 35 now ‘permanently ceased’

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 01 October 2024 • 2 min read
abrdn drops 'sustainable' term from MyFolio ranges ahead of SDR deadline
Regulation

abrdn drops 'sustainable' term from MyFolio ranges ahead of SDR deadline

Change to 'Enhanced ESG'

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 30 September 2024 • 2 min read
FCA completes all Woodford investigations but still no end in sight
Regulation

FCA completes all Woodford investigations but still no end in sight

FCA Annual meeting

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 26 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot