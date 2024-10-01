Bank of England confirms end of LIBOR settings

The Bank of England has officially confirmed that Monday (30 September) was the last day that synthetic LIBOR settings were published.
According to BoE, all 35 LIBOR settings are now "permanently ceased". Transitioning away from LIBOR has made financial markets "safer, more stable and fit for modern use", the BoE said, following the removal of the ‘risk-free rates' (RFRs). The removal process included the introduction of synthetic LIBOR, a "temporary bridge" to give firms time to move outstanding legacy LIBOR-linked contracts towards alternative RFRs. Over a decade in the works, the BoE said the transition from LIBOR has been a "complex international cross-industry effort" encompassing market participants, trade bodi...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes