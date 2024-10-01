eToro teams up with Cathie Wood's ARK Invest to launch high-growth tech model portfolio

ARK Invest has launched a high-growth technology model portfolio on the trading and investing platform eToro.
The ARK-FutureFirst strategy focuses on investing in innovative companies across the technology, healthcare and sustainability sectors, with the aim of achieving high growth while tackling "critical global challenges". The portfolio is fully invested and allocated evenly across seven of ARK Invest's UCITS ETFs, supporting companies across three areas – disruptive innovation, healthcare innovation and sustainability innovation. Tech stocks topple despite strong Nvidia earnings AI, robotics and public blockchains themes will feature in the disruption innovation segment, while the he...
