FCA sets out to change its enforcement approach

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has set out to change its approach to enforcement, its joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight Therese Chambers has said.
In a recent speech, Chambers stated that the regulator is adapting its approach to enforcement to "meet evolving threats and maximise the deterrent effect". "We are making our investigations faster and more focused to nip financial crime in the bud and send timely signals to markets and consumers," she said. A focus on financial crime Chambers highlighted that fighting against financial crime is "key" to securing positive outcomes. She said that reducing and preventing serious harm from financial crime is a focus of the FCA's current strategy and will remain a significant pilla...
