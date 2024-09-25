On the night: Sustainable Investment Awards 2024 in pictures

Bringing the sustainable investment industry together

Investment Week was pleased to recognise the winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards 2024 at a ceremony in London on 19 September.

Now in their 18th year, these awards are intended to honour fund providers, research & ratings teams, wealth managers, fund selectors, service providers, consultancies and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing. You can view the award winners here.  We celebrated the winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards at a ceremony attended by judges and guests from across the sector.  Our host for the evening was financial journalist Declan Curry, while we also raised over £5,000 on the night for charity Go Beyond, which gives breaks that last a li...

