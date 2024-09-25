On the night: Sustainable Investment Awards 2024 in pictures

Investment Week was pleased to recognise the winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards 2024 at a ceremony in London on 19 September.
Now in their 18th year, these awards are intended to honour fund providers, research & ratings teams, wealth managers, fund selectors, service providers, consultancies and individuals who have a key part to play in the evolution of sustainable investing. You can view the award winners here. We celebrated the winners of the Sustainable Investment Awards at a ceremony attended by judges and guests from across the sector. Our host for the evening was financial journalist Declan Curry, while we also raised over £5,000 on the night for charity Go Beyond, which gives breaks that last a li...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes