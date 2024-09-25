Schroders gains FCA approval for launch of first 'retail' LTAF aimed at wealth market

Schroders Capital Wealth Solutions LTAF has been designed as an open-ended investment company (OEIC) so that it can be marketed to the UK wealth market. This will serve as an umbrella structure to hold other LTAFs, which the wealth segment will be able to invest in. The first fund launched under it will be the Schroders Capital Global Private Equity LTAF, which will serve as a feeder fund into the existing Schroders Capital Semi-Liquid Global Private Equity fund, launched in September 2019 and currently holding $1.8bn in assets. The feeder LTAF will be managed by head of global privat...