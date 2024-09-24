Former Artemis manager's new venture acquires Vermeer IM

This marks the freshly formed boutique's first deal, having been founded last year after Illingworth departed from Artemis, where he was a global equities manager and co-managed the Mid Wynd International investment trust and the Artemis Global Select fund. Alex Illingworth joins Harwood to launch global equity business Vermeer Investment Management Limited was set up in 2014 by Tim Gregory and James Rowsell, who manage the Vermeer Global fund alongside Charlie Fricker. As part of the acquisition, the £60.8m strategy is expected to be renamed the Goshawk Global fund, with the thre...