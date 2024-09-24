L&G hires PGIM's Eric Adler as asset management CEO

The hire is part of the group's plans to bring together its public and private markets businesses under a "unified global asset manager", the firm explained in a stock exchange notice today (24 September). Race for private markets M&A: Traditional asset managers face list of hurdles in making tie-ups pay L&G has more then £1.1trn in assets under management and is targeting asset management operating profits of £500-600m by 2028, while aiming to grow the private markets platform from £52bn to £85bn. Adler joins from PGIM where he is president and CEO of the private alternatives busi...