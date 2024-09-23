FCA chair cleared of wrongdoing amid whistleblowing controversy

Review by Richard Lloyd

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Financial Conduct Authority chair Ashley Alder has been cleared of wrongdoing despite failing to follow the regulator’s existing whistleblowing policy.

In August, Alder faced allegations of exposing the identities of two internal whistleblowers by forwarding email correspondence that revealed their names, addresses, and unredacted concerns. However, following a review carried out by Richard Lloyd, senior independent director at the FCA board, he has been cleared of any malpractice for his handling of these communications. In a report published today (23 September), Lloyd concluded that by forwarding the emails, Alder "reasonably took the view that he was providing information to [senior colleagues] of which they were already aware, i...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

MSCI ditches ESG label from indices to comply with EU and UK naming rules

Peel Hunt-backed RetailBook launches as independent investment banking platform

More on Regulation

FCA chair cleared of wrongdoing amid whistleblowing controversy
Regulation

FCA chair cleared of wrongdoing amid whistleblowing controversy

Review by Richard Lloyd

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 23 September 2024 • 2 min read
FCA and government lift investment trust cost disclosure requirements as they plan reforms
Regulation

FCA and government lift investment trust cost disclosure requirements as they plan reforms

Legislation laid ‘as soon as possible’

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 19 September 2024 • 2 min read
FCA 'considering' extending SDR flexibility to portfolio management
Regulation

FCA 'considering' extending SDR flexibility to portfolio management

Four-month extension

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot