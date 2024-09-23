FCA chair cleared of wrongdoing amid whistleblowing controversy

Financial Conduct Authority chair Ashley Alder has been cleared of wrongdoing despite failing to follow the regulator’s existing whistleblowing policy.
In August, Alder faced allegations of exposing the identities of two internal whistleblowers by forwarding email correspondence that revealed their names, addresses, and unredacted concerns. However, following a review carried out by Richard Lloyd, senior independent director at the FCA board, he has been cleared of any malpractice for his handling of these communications. In a report published today (23 September), Lloyd concluded that by forwarding the emails, Alder "reasonably took the view that he was providing information to [senior colleagues] of which they were already aware, i...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes