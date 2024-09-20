BoE's Mann: Monetary policy has to be 'restrictive for longer' as UK faces 'upside risks' to inflation

MPC rate setter

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Catherine Mann has argued UK interest rates may need to remain “restrictive for longer” until the risks to inflation dissipate.

In a speech at the Central Bank Research Association in Lithuania today (20 September), the MPC member shared her case for the BoE to adopt an "activist policy strategy". This would entail maintaining a restrictive approach to monetary policy until "tail risks" to the inflation process have subsided, allowing the central bank to then "cut more aggressively" once it is certain the inflation target of 2% has been achieved "sustainably in the medium term". Mann explained the UK has a greater need for such an approach than the US and eurozone because, being a "small, open economy", it is ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Private equity consortium secures additional lenders for Hargreaves Lansdown take-private deal

Investors flock to European fixed income funds in August with €26.9bn net inflows

More on Economics

Bank of Japan holds interest rates but warns of 'high uncertainties' in outlook
Economics

Bank of Japan holds interest rates but warns of 'high uncertainties' in outlook

Rate at 0.25%

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 20 September 2024 • 2 min read
Bank of England holds interest rates at 5% after inflation stalls
Economics

Bank of England holds interest rates at 5% after inflation stalls

Up to two cuts expected before year-end

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 19 September 2024 • 3 min read
UK inflation holds firm at 2.2% as Bank of England decision beckons
Economics

UK inflation holds firm at 2.2% as Bank of England decision beckons

Services inflation remains sticky

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 18 September 2024 • 2 min read
Trustpilot