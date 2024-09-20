UK retail sales beat expectations with 1% rise in August

The figures, released today (20 September) by the Office for National Statistics, followed a revised 0.7% increase in July and significantly surpassed the 0.4% forecast by economists. Sales volumes jumped 2.5% in the year to August, the largest annual increase since February 2022, driven by strong performances in the food and clothing sectors. Warm weather boosts retail sales in August as focus turns towards Autumn Budget Food stores sales volumes rose by 1.8% last month, following a rise of 0.3% in July. Sales volumes increased by 0.6% year-on-year, marking the largest annual rise...