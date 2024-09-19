Infrastructure trusts on track for third consecutive 'lost' year with no funds raised

Research by the firm found there have only been two consecutive years without initial public offerings since the launch of the first infrastructure trust 18 years ago—2008 and 2009, during the peak of the Global Financial Crisis. On the secondary market, only £11m has been raised by infrastructure trusts so far this year, according to data compiled by abrdn from the London Stock Exchange. FCA and government lift investment trust cost disclosure requirements as they plan reforms This is set to be the lowest market raising by infrastructure trusts by a "significant amount", abrdn ad...