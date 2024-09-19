Infrastructure trusts on track for third consecutive 'lost' year with no funds raised

Infrastructure investment trusts are facing their first three-year gap with no primary capital raised, a situation that abrdn has blamed partly on the current cost disclosure regime.
Research by the firm found there have only been two consecutive years without initial public offerings since the launch of the first infrastructure trust 18 years ago—2008 and 2009, during the peak of the Global Financial Crisis. On the secondary market, only £11m has been raised by infrastructure trusts so far this year, according to data compiled by abrdn from the London Stock Exchange. FCA and government lift investment trust cost disclosure requirements as they plan reforms This is set to be the lowest market raising by infrastructure trusts by a "significant amount", abrdn ad...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes