Bank of England holds interest rates at 5% after inflation stalls

Swati Dhingra was the only member who did not want to keep rates at 5%, voting instead for a second 25 basis point cut. This follows the first rate cut from the BoE since August, which had been an incredibly close, split decision with five to four members in favour. Additionally, the MPC unanimously voted to reduce the stock of UK government bond purchases by £100bn over the next 12 months, bringing the total to £558bn. UK inflation holds firm at 2.2% as Bank of England decision beckons Andrew Bailey, governor of the Bank of England, said: "Inflationary pressures have continued ...