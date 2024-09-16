ebi has expanded its Model Portfolio Service line-up with the addition of a series of index-tracking impact portfolios.
The impact range is comprised of 11 portfolios with varying levels of risk and has underlying fund ongoing charges between 0.13% and 0.52%, as well as a 0.12% discretionary investment management fee. On the equity side, the portfolio invests in a range of ETFs that meet the investible criteria set by the EU taxonomy for sustainable activities. These ETFs are managed by Rize ETF, which is now part of ARK Invest. EBI Portfolios partners with Amundi for socially responsible investing MPS launch The impact bond portfolio invests in Northern Trust's Global Green Bond index fund, which ...
