Pembroke VCT to raise up to £60m in latest funding round

The subscription offer comprises £40m of B ordinary shares and an overallotment facility of £20m of B ordinary shares. Triple Point Venture VCT unveils fundraise for up to £30m Having launched in 2013, the Pembroke VCT, part of private equity firm Oakley Capital Group, has total net assets of £224m and a portfolio of around 45 companies. Managed by Pembroke Investment Managers, the VCT invests in growth-stage companies in the consumer, business services and technology sectors, such as burger chain Five Guys UK and medical grade beauty laser LYMA Life, and targets an annual dividend...