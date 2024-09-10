Jason Windsor confirmed as group CEO of abrdn

Following Bird's exit

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Jason Windsor will take on the role of group chief executive of abrdn after holding the role on an interim basis since May 2024.

He joined the asset manager in October 2023 as group chief financial officer from Persimmon Homes, where he held a similar role. Windsor became interim group CEO after former chief Stephen Bird abruptly resigned from abrdn in May 2024 with immediate effect. Stephen Bird exits abrdn as Jason Windsor takes interim CEO role Ian Jenkins will remain as interim group CFO for the time being, with abrdn now beginning the search for a permanent appointment. Douglas Flint, chair of abrdn, said: "I am delighted that Jason emerged from what was a very thorough process as the unanimous choic...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

FCA 'considering' extending SDR flexibility to portfolio management

Meg Hillier appointed as chair of the Treasury Committee

More on People moves

J Stern & Co bolsters distribution team with trio of senior directors
People moves

J Stern & Co bolsters distribution team with trio of senior directors

In London, Zurich and New York

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 10 September 2024 • 1 min read
Lazard AM hires Robert Forsyth as global head of ETFs
People moves

Lazard AM hires Robert Forsyth as global head of ETFs

To report to Jennifer Ryan

Sorin-Andrei Dojan
Sorin-Andrei Dojan
clock 10 September 2024 • 1 min read
Meg Hillier appointed as chair of the Treasury Committee
People moves

Meg Hillier appointed as chair of the Treasury Committee

Succeeds Harriet Baldwin

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 10 September 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot