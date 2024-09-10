Jason Windsor confirmed as group CEO of abrdn

He joined the asset manager in October 2023 as group chief financial officer from Persimmon Homes, where he held a similar role. Windsor became interim group CEO after former chief Stephen Bird abruptly resigned from abrdn in May 2024 with immediate effect. Stephen Bird exits abrdn as Jason Windsor takes interim CEO role Ian Jenkins will remain as interim group CFO for the time being, with abrdn now beginning the search for a permanent appointment. Douglas Flint, chair of abrdn, said: "I am delighted that Jason emerged from what was a very thorough process as the unanimous choic...