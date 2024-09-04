Investment platforms rejoice as Labour looks to scrap GB ISA plans

According to the FT, Labour is planning to abandon the current GB ISA campaign, a U-turn on its election pledge when a party spokesperson said there were "no plans to drop the British ISA". The GB ISA was a headline policy of the former government's Spring Budget, and was proposed as a way to boost retail investment in the UK market, with account holders given an additional £5,000 a year to invest solely in UK companies. This would have been in addition to the current annual ISA allowance of £20,000. 'Helpful change' or 'political stunt'?: The debate on the Great British ISA and wh...