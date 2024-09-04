Succession Wealth names wealth director

Graham Nicoll joins

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read

Succession Wealth has appointed Graham Nicoll as director of wealth.

He will join Succession's executive committee in a newly created role which will see him manage its financial planning community and development of the business going forward. Nicoll's experience includes managing all elements of wealth management & digital investing distribution across Barclays UK, overseeing significant proposition improvements, including the rollout of several technology upgrades enhancing client service to more than 180 advisors across the business. Aviva buys Succession Wealth for £385m Meanwhile, in his most recent role at mid-market focused investment bank A...

Isabel Baxter
Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
