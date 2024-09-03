Man Group replaces retiring UK retail sales grandee with AllianceBernstein's Lee Matthews

Alternatives giant Man Group has appointed Lee Matthews as head of UK retail sales to replace Richard Phillips, who is set to retire after almost three decades with the firm.
Phillips had worked at Société Générale Asset Management as head of UK wholesale distribution prior to the firm's acquisition by GLG, which Man Group later acquired in 2010. Man Group president Steven Desmyter thanked Phillips for his service, noting that he "has enjoyed a long and distinguished career at the firm and played a significant role in its growth in the UK". "We thank him for his expertise, humour and commitment, and wish him all the best for his retirement," he added. Man Group enjoys record $900m net inflows as performance fees surge fivefold Phillips added that ...
