Technology heavyweight joins 7IM board amid platform push

In her new appointment, Chambers will bring insights to 7IM's plans to continue the development of its platform. The firm said the new appointment forms part of its growth plans and innovation of its platform technology following major investment into the business by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan earlier this year. Caledonia Investments to sell 7IM stake to Canadian pension for £255m Chambers' current board positions include non-executive director and remuneration committee chair at both Wise and TSB Bank in the UK. She is also an adviser and investor director for several Fintech ...