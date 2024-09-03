Technology heavyweight joins 7IM board amid platform push

Elizabeth Chambers joins as NED

Isabel Baxter
clock • 1 min read

Wealth and investment management firm 7IM has appointed Elizabeth Chambers as independent non-executive director.

In her new appointment, Chambers will bring insights to 7IM's plans to continue the development of its platform. The firm said the new appointment forms part of its growth plans and innovation of its platform technology following major investment into the business by Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan earlier this year. Caledonia Investments to sell 7IM stake to Canadian pension for £255m Chambers' current board positions include non-executive director and remuneration committee chair at both Wise and TSB Bank in the UK. She is also an adviser and investor director for several Fintech ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Isabel Baxter
Author spotlight

Isabel Baxter

Senior Reporter at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Isabel Baxter

Eight MPs call on Chancellor to investigate FCA's WealthTek crackdown

Titan Investment Solutions appoints group CIO as John Leiper departs

More on People moves

Man Group replaces retiring UK retail sales grandee with AllianceBernstein's Lee Matthews
People moves

Man Group replaces retiring UK retail sales grandee with AllianceBernstein's Lee Matthews

Replaces Richard Phillips

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 03 September 2024 • 2 min read
Rathbones appoints former Evelyn Partners marketing boss as chief client officer
People moves

Rathbones appoints former Evelyn Partners marketing boss as chief client officer

Over two decades of experience

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 September 2024 • 1 min read
Progeny AM poaches abrdn's Mark Lane for head of active funds role
People moves

Progeny AM poaches abrdn's Mark Lane for head of active funds role

Following a decade at abrdn

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 02 September 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot