In a letter to shareholders dated 30 August, Jupiter said the fund's total AUM had fallen to around £37.4m, which was "below the level at which the fund could be managed cost effectively and remain economically viable, and the fund is unlikely to attract new material investors in the future". As a result, the board said that closing the fund would be in the best interests of shareholders. The portfolio is set to close on 30 September, at which time all compulsory shares will be redeemed for clients, or, they can transfer their investment to another Jupiter portfolio free of charge up ...