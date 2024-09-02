Mobeus VCTs launch share offer to raise £90m

The launch is aimed at raising liquidity for the two VCTs to invest in innovative early-stage UK companies and provide further support to existing portfolio companies. Earlier in 2024, the Mobeus VCTs streamlined their operations by having two of their investment vehicles, Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT and Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT, merged into Mobeus Income & Growth VCT and The Income & Growth VCT, respectively. European Commission approves ten-year UK sunset clause extension for VCTs and EIS Trevor Hope, managing director and CIO of private equity at Gresham House, which manage...