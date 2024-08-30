Titan Wealth set to shut multi-asset range of funds

Titan Wealth is closing its multi-asset range of funds next month, as uncertainty grows for investors around the impact of these fund closures.
A a spokesperson for Titan said: "We can confirm that the funds will close at the end of September," but they declined to comment any further. The reason for these closures remains unclear, and there is currently also a lack of clarity over whether Titan will absorb the cost of the fund closures or the options that will be presented to investors. Tavistock ends deal with Titan after 'unacceptable performance' The news follows Tavistock's termination of its partnership with Titan last month, due to a "sustained period of unacceptable performance" by Titan, Tavistock said at the tim...
