Bill Ackman sets eyes on refreshed US IPO - reports

Bill Ackman is looking to resume plans to list his proposed fund, Pershing Square USA (PSUS), on the New York Stock Exchange.
According to a report by the FT, the billionaire has been meeting backers to give new life to his IPO plans, after deciding to scrap the previous plans several weeks ago. This was despite cutting the fundraising target from $25bn to $2bn in an attempt to get the IPO across the line. This time around, Ackman is believed to be discussing a unit structure similar to special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs). Bill Ackman eyes 'redesign' of Pershing Square US IPO transaction The structure would allow backers to gain an additional security in addition to their shares in PSUS, as th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes