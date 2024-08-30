Bill Ackman sets eyes on refreshed US IPO - reports

According to a report by the FT, the billionaire has been meeting backers to give new life to his IPO plans, after deciding to scrap the previous plans several weeks ago. This was despite cutting the fundraising target from $25bn to $2bn in an attempt to get the IPO across the line. This time around, Ackman is believed to be discussing a unit structure similar to special purpose acquisition vehicles (SPACs). Bill Ackman eyes 'redesign' of Pershing Square US IPO transaction The structure would allow backers to gain an additional security in addition to their shares in PSUS, as th...