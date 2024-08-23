FCA chair accused of jeopardising whistleblower's confidentiality

Ashley Alder accused

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Ashley Alder, chair of the Financial Conduct Authority, has been accused of disclosing the identity of an internal whistleblower, violating the confidentiality code of conduct set out by UK regulator.

According to emails obtained by the Financial Times, the chair of the UK's financial watchdog forwarded on correspondence in December and March that included personal details of whistleblower, such as their name, address and unredacted concerns.  The whistleblower, who was dismissed from the FCA in 2021 for alleged misconduct, lodged an employment tribunal case against FCA but later lost it.  However, they complained about the opaque hiring process, an issue that was highlighted to Alder and consequentially prompted an internal investigation.  FCA introduces overhaul of UK listings...

